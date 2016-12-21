Dec 21, 2016, 04.19 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tata Sons had lined up EGM's for its various companies for this week to remove Cyrus Mistry and Nusli Wadia. Mistry on Monday had resigned from the boards of six listed companies.
Tata Steels EGM to decide Nusli Wadias fate today
The Economic Times reports that Wadia had earlier alleged that Ratan Tata made investments in loss-making UK operations at the cost of Indian operations and also said that Ratan Tata's close aide Lord Bhattacharyya had influence on Tata Steel decisions and access to price sensitive information which could lead to insider trading.
Nusli Wadia has said that his removal from Tata St
Tata Steel’s marathon EGM wrapped up after six h
Nusli Wadia is digging in his heels in his fight a
Tata Steel has informed that Mr. Cyrus P. Mistry,