Tata Steel to raise Jamshedpur plant capacity to 11 mt

Tata Steel has secured green clearance to increase production capacity of its Jamshedpur facility to 11 million tonnes and the work is in progress.

"In Jamshedpur, we have already got an environmental clearance to go to 11 million tonnes, but that has to be done through debottlenecking and that work is going on," Tata Steel MD T V Narendran told PTI.

"We already crossed 10 million tonnes last year and we will continue to debottleneck and grow in Jamshedpur up to 11 million tonnes."

Tata Steel has also planned enhancing the capacity of its Kalinganagar project in Odisha to 8 mt per annum.

Asked about the goods and services tax (GST), he said the company is prepared for the new tax regime.

"It is very helpful because we have a very long supply chain... from that point of view, GST is very good for us, we are looking forward to it," he added.