App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 20, 2017 09:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Steel to launch new early separation scheme

The scheme has multiple options to choose from compared to the earlier scheme, Suresh Dutt Tripathy, vice-president, HR, said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tata Steel
Tata Steel
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel major Tata Steel will launch a new early separation scheme - 'Sunharae Bhavishya ki Yojna' for its non-officer grade employees from tomorrow.

The scheme has multiple options to choose from compared to the earlier scheme, Suresh Dutt Tripathy, vice-president, HR, said.

He said the company decided to bring in some changes to the scheme, as the response to it had gradually gone down in the last couple of years.

The new SBKY has three options - 'Long-term Masik Pratidan Scheme', 'Lumpsum-cum-Masik Pratidan Scheme' till 60 years and 'Masik Pratidan Scheme' till 60 years, he said.

Tripathy said only 40 employees had availed the SBKY in 2016-17, compared to 1,486 in 2015-16.

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Steel

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.