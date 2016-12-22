Tata Steel shareholders vote to remove Wadia; all eyes on TaMo

Tata Steel’s marathon EGM wrapped up after six hours last evening. About 90.8 percent shareholders voted for the removal of Nusli Wadia as director – a verdict that was largely on expected lines.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 22, 2016, 08.35 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Tata Steel shareholders vote to remove Wadia; all eyes on TaMo

Tata Steel’s marathon EGM wrapped up after six hours last evening. About 90.8 percent shareholders voted for the removal of Nusli Wadia as director – a verdict that was largely on expected lines.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Tata Steel shareholders vote to remove Wadia; all eyes on TaMo

Tata Steel’s marathon EGM wrapped up after six hours last evening. About 90.8 percent shareholders voted for the removal of Nusli Wadia as director – a verdict that was largely on expected lines.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Kritika Saxena (more)

Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |

Tata Steel ’s marathon EGM wrapped up after six hours last evening. About 90.8 percent shareholders voted for the removal of Nusli Wadia as director – a verdict that was largely on expected lines.

The total number of shareholders who voted in favour of Wadia constituted 9.20 percent.

Wadia had asked the shareholders to vote against the proposal and continued his scathing attack on Tata Sons and criticised the group's continued steel investments in Europe.

The ability of a promoter to remove an independentdirector through the brute force of its holding in an ordinaryresolution on which it can vote is a serious and majordichotomy and the contradiction needs to be and must beaddressed urgently, Wadia wrote.

Meanwhile Andrew Robb, Chairman, Tata Steel Europe speaking to CNBC-TV18 said tha Tata Steel has a great future ahead particularly in India and what the boardroom battle underwayis unfortunate.

Today, Tata Motors ' EGM will be kicking off at 3.00 p.m. The focus will be on removing Wadia as independent director. Wadia has opted out of attending the EGM.

Watch video for more...

Tags  Tata Steel EGM Nusli Wadia Andrew Robb Tata Motors

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Tata Steel shareholders vote to remove Wadia; all eyes on TaMo

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login