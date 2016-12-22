Tata Steel shareholders vote to remove Wadia; all eyes on TaMo

Tata Steel ’s marathon EGM wrapped up after six hours last evening. About 90.8 percent shareholders voted for the removal of Nusli Wadia as director – a verdict that was largely on expected lines.

The total number of shareholders who voted in favour of Wadia constituted 9.20 percent.

Wadia had asked the shareholders to vote against the proposal and continued his scathing attack on Tata Sons and criticised the group's continued steel investments in Europe.

The ability of a promoter to remove an independentdirector through the brute force of its holding in an ordinaryresolution on which it can vote is a serious and majordichotomy and the contradiction needs to be and must beaddressed urgently, Wadia wrote.



Meanwhile Andrew Robb, Chairman, Tata Steel Europe speaking to CNBC-TV18 said tha Tata Steel has a great future ahead particularly in India and what the boardroom battle underwayis unfortunate.



Today, Tata Motors ' EGM will be kicking off at 3.00 p.m. The focus will be on removing Wadia as independent director. Wadia has opted out of attending the EGM.

