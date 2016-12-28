Tata Steel seeks foreign investment for SEZ project in Odisha

Steel major Tata Steel today said it is in discussion with foreign companies for investments in heavy industries over the next five years at the Special Economic Zone project at Gopalpur in Odisha.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 28, 2016, 09.59 PM | Source: PTI

Tata Steel seeks foreign investment for SEZ project in Odisha

Steel major Tata Steel today said it is in discussion with foreign companies for investments in heavy industries over the next five years at the Special Economic Zone project at Gopalpur in Odisha.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Tata Steel seeks foreign investment for SEZ project in Odisha

Steel major Tata Steel today said it is in discussion with foreign companies for investments in heavy industries over the next five years at the Special Economic Zone project at Gopalpur in Odisha.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Tata Steel seeks foreign investment for SEZ project in Odisha
Steel major Tata Steel today said it is in discussion with foreign companies for investments in heavy industries over the next five years at the Special Economic Zone project at Gopalpur in Odisha.

"We are in discussion with foreign companies for investments in heavy industries over the next five years at the Special Economic Zone project at Gopalpur in Odisha," Tata Steel India and South East Asia Managing Director TV Narendran said in a statement here.

"We have signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent equity in Brahmani River Pellets Ltd (BRPL), which would give a vertical start up to enabling facilities," he added.

"For Tata Steel, the year 2016 would be remembered for the successful commissioning of Kalinganagar Steel Plant and marking a milestone for us and Odisha. After successful trials, the plant has made record production of 1 million tonnes (MT) of Hot Metal within six months of commissioning," Narendran added.

"For the first time, Tata Steel India's Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities together clocked 1 MT of monthly sales in September 2016. Despite challenging times, we continue to remain a competitive and growth-oriented Integrated Steel Company in the country", Narendran said.

"2016 had been better than 2015 in terms of trade balance in steel, which has been made possible by the Centre's intervention to ensure a level playing field and firming up of international prices," he pointed out.

According to the senior official, India would continue to grow in terms of steel demand and consumption.

"However, the global overcapacity situation, significantly high coking coal prices and infrastructure bottlenecks would keep challenging the domestic steel industry.

"India has the potential to become the world's leading steel producer. We hope the Centre's focus on infrastructure will help grow the demand further," he added.

Tags  Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Odisha TV Narendran Brahmani River Pellets

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Tata Steel seeks foreign investment for SEZ project in Odisha
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.