Tata Steel seeks export opportunities in SE Asian market

Tata Steel today said it was looking at higher exports this year and seeking opportunities in South East Asian market following strong prices.

"We are looking at higher exports in the current year as the South East Asian market is growing quite well and there is no reason why we should not participate in that," Tata Steel Managing Director TV Narendran told reporters on the sidelines of India Steel Expo.

The international prices were also very strong till very recently, he said.

Commenting on the steel industry's growth prospects, Narendran said, a lot of investment will be needed to drive growth of steel sector. Either industry generates it or investors find it attractive and put in money.

The growth of India's steel industry will be a great opportunity for the capital equipment market across the world. This is an opportunity for them to invest in India, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel today bagged the PM's trophy for best performing integrated steel plant for the year 2013-14, the Steel Minister's Trophy for the year 2012-13 and a Certificate of Excellence 2011-12 for being the 'Best Performing Integrated Steel Plant' in the country.

The PM's trophy recognises integrated steel companies that have an outstanding performance in the vital sector of the national economy, which draws heavily on national resources of capital and skilled manpower.