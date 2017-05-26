Tata Steel hits 1-year high on expected merger deal with Thyssenkrupp AG

Moneycontrol News

Thyssenkrupp AG and Tata Steel expect the merger of their European steel business which will yield savings of USD 448-673 million. As a result, shares of Tata Steel jumped six percent intraday Friday hitting a fresh 52-week high at Rs 514.80.

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel have been in discussions since July about merging their European steel assets to cut costs and reduce overcapacity. The plan has been complicated by Tata’s pension deficit in Britain.

Monthly Manager Magazin, which cited unspecified sources, said talks had gained momentum again after temporarily stalling following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and a management reshuffle at Tata.

The parties have agreed that if there was a “hard” exit of Britain from the EU, Tata’s Port Talbot works in Wales would resort to supplying the UK automotive sector, the report said.

The term “hard Brexit” usually refers to Britain leaving the EU’s single market in order to impose controls on immigration, disrupting access to the country’s main trading partner.

The report said Thyssenkrupp chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger planned to offload euro 3 billion of pension obligations onto the steel joint venture that would be formed in any merger deal with Tata.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment on the report and said it remained unclear whether, when or with whom consolidation may take place. Tata Steel was not immediately available for comment.