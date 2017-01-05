Tata Steel inaugurates Phase II of CRM Bara unit

Tata Steel today said it has inaugurated the second phase of CRM Bara plant at Jamshedpur.

"The company has installed the upgradation of facilities in Phase II such as the reversing mill to meet the full hard cold rolled (FHCR) requirement of Tata Blue Scope Ltd at CRM, Bara, which is of 0.25 MTPA capacity," a company statement said here.

"In the current ramp- up of TBSL, the unutilized capacity of the reversing mill is being used to produce hot rolled skin passed pickled and oiled (HRSPO). To meet the increased demand of HRSPO coils in automotive sector, a 0.3 MTPA hot rolled skin passing facility has also been installed," it added.

After the implementation of Phase-II expansion Project, part of the pickled coils will be input to the hot skin pass mill, which is also being installed as a part of the project, said the statement.

In order to cater to the input requirement of the new hot skin pass mill for hot rolled coils, the production capacity of the existing pickling line has been increased to 0.68 MTPA from the designed capacity of 0.5 MTPA.

The final product from the plant after augmentation shall now be full hard cold rolled, hot rolled pickled and oiled coils and hot rolled pickled, skin passed oiled coils, it added.

TV Narendran, MD, Tata Steel, India said, "During the inception of CRM BARA Phase we faced few challenges. I am very happy to see that the learnings and experience from Phase I has been implemented in Phase II".

Anand Sen, President, TQM & Steel Business, Tata Steel said "We had many hurdles to overcome before the start of this project. CRM Bara is truly a customer's plant, wherein the bulk of value addition is done before the material enters the customer's premises. Packaging, handling and logistics is an area where we need to continuously focus on." The automation system at Phase II is now designed with state-of- the-art instrumentation and programmable logic controller to monitor and control the various parameters for the safe and efficient operation of HSPM & pickling line, the statement added.