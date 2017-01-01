Tata Steel hopes to get back normalcy soon

Private steel major Tata Steel today expressed confidence that the situation would be back to normal in the next quarter after the company's performance was impacted temporarily in November last owing to demonetisation.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 01, 2017, 06.20 PM | Source: PTI

Tata Steel hopes to get back normalcy soon

Private steel major Tata Steel today expressed confidence that the situation would be back to normal in the next quarter after the company's performance was impacted temporarily in November last owing to demonetisation.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Tata Steel hopes to get back normalcy soon

Private steel major Tata Steel today expressed confidence that the situation would be back to normal in the next quarter after the company's performance was impacted temporarily in November last owing to demonetisation.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Tata Steel hopes to get back normalcy soon
Private steel major Tata Steel today expressed confidence that the situation would be back to normal in the next quarter after the company's performance was impacted temporarily in November last owing to demonetisation.

December was much better month for Tata Steel than November last affected due to demonetisation, the company's Managing Director (India and South East Asia) T V Narendran said.

The steel industry in the country had gone through a difficult time during the last two years, when the sector faced many challenges from the international market, he said claiming that the situation had also affected steel sector in China in 2015.

The union government had intervened and supported the domestic steel sector when a lot of steel was coming into the country including the dumping of steel from China in 2015, he said.

In fact, one million tonne of steel was coming in from China every month during the period when the government had felt that it would be unfair for them if no immediate steps were taken to protect the domestic steel sector, he said.

Appreciating the initiatives of the government, Narendran said the steel sector had played an important role in the development of the country and it had invested Rs three hundred thousand crore in the country during the last ten years.

Hailing the government initiatives to protect steel sector, Narendran said it had helped the situation to improve from the beginning of 2016 when even the international market had started picking up.

However, the increased cost of coal and iron-ore during last three/four months had put cost pressure on the company, besides demonetisation being another issue affecting the performance of the company, Narendran said. 

Tags  Tata Steel demonetisation China steel

Related Stories

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.