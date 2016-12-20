Tata Sons & DoCoMo need to compensate me: C Sivasankaran

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Harsh Mariwala, CMD, Kaya, said that Mistry resigning from Tata Group companies was a good step as he would have realised that he was fighting a losing battle. By and large the impact on Tata Group companies will be more in terms of the image and less in terms of performance.

There maybe some enquires and shareholder activism in companies in which Mistry has raised questions but otherwise, there will be no major impact, he said.

C Sivasankaran, Chairman, Siva Group, said that Mistry should have resigned on the day when he was removed from group companies. He has created artificial pain and destroyed the value of Tata Group, he said, adding that in the four years during which he was chairman, Mistry destroyed Rs 35000 crore of Tata Teleservice s value. he said that Tata Sons and DoCoMo need to compensate him.



Sir Dorabji Tata Trust said that Cyrus Mistry should have resigned gracefully from Tata Group companies. Mistry has not followed his own guidelines formed in 2015, the trust said.



Sonia: For the group as a whole, do you see this legal battle, it is going to become now a big legal battle, do you see it impact the Tata Group stocks, the Tata business as a whole going forward or do you think now that Cyrus Mistry has resigned, the group will get back to its operations?



Mariwala: I think resigning was a good step because the whole battle was getting very tactical and it was just managing the shareholders and ensuring that he is eased out. So, I think he must have realised that that’s a losing battle and it is a matter of time that he would get eased out. So, I think that is a good step he took in terms of resigning from the company.



Now, whether that will impact the Tata Group of companies in future is something which I cannot comment because I don’t know to what extent the allegation made by him in terms of irregularities in the group are valid. So, it is very difficult for me to say that whether this will impact. However, from whatever I read, I think he has talked about two or three areas which is to do with 2G scam and there is something about AirAsia and there is something else; two-three issues, so, I really don’t know.



However, by and large, if you ask me, will it impact the group in a big way, I would say more in terms of image and less in terms of the performance.



Latha: You are a long watcher of several boardrooms, is it not possible that Cyrus Mistry, now that he has resigned from official capacities, can up the ante in terms of revealing more that he found unpalatable and according to him wrong in terms of corporate governance. So, can it not mean more dirt coming out?



Mariwala: It looks like he is determined to, to take this battle forward. So, that is one. Now, to what extent are there issues in the group, in the Tata Group, I don’t know. Does he have a lot of material to raise ante against the group? I am not privy to that. However, from whatever I know, I don’t think the group has a lot of negatives in terms of issues to be brought about. So, it maybe some issues which he has talked about, some two or three issues which he has mentioned about.



So, if you ask me, will it impact the financial performance of the group? Maybe in some companies where he has raised the ante, there may be some more shareholder activism, there may be some inquiries. However, beyond that, I think in a lot of other group companies which is creating wealth whether it is Tata Motors or Tata Consultancy, I don’t think that will impact them because that can run on its own steam.



Latha: I don’t know if you are shareholder in any of the Tata companies; if you were, how would you react? Would you say I really don’t want to hold anymore of these shares?



Mariwala: No, I should be selective. If at all I have to evaluate then I will have to look at the companies where he has raised certain issues, I may have to have a relook at it but otherwise by and large other group companies I think I would not sell out the shares.



Sonia: Do you think in effect this could actually be a positive for all Tata Group companies because there was a risk that the group may pull the rights to use the brand name, it may also withdraw financial support from many of the other units if they fail to remove Mistry. Now, that Mistry himself has resigned, do you think in effect this could be a bit of a relief for the Tata Group companies?



Mariwala: I don’t know what you were saying earlier; were they really serious about it? However, yes, if they were serious about these issues, that would be positive. I thought maybe they had good connections with the other existing shareholders including the public shareholding. So, I don’t think they would have resolved to that but if they were, then it is a positive.



Latha: I wanted to ask you what is your sense about the happenings of yesterday evening, should we look at it as relief that Cyrus Mistry is out or does it only make matters worse because now he is free to charge and take the companies to court?



Sivasankaran: Cyrus Mistry should have resigned on the day he was removed as a chairman from other group company. Then I could have appreciated that. However, he chose to resign only after two months. In the last two months, while he is personally fighting with Ratan Tata, he destroyed the value of so many minority shareholders who are not represented in Tata Group companies.



Latha: That is a different issue, what I am asking you is, now is it relief for Tata companies or is it going to get worse because he is outside -- that was my worry?



Sivasankaran: The last two months he was outside only. What is a relief? Suppose you go to a shoe company and you buy one size less shoe and suffer for two months and then you don’t wear the shoe, you feel happy. Is it called relief? Your question is technically wrong. Cyrus Mistry has created an artificial pain and he inducted pain on all the Tata Group; he destroyed the value of Tata Group and now he said, I am resigning.



Latha: Do you expect the suit against you to be withdrawn?



Sivasankaran: There is no suit against me. There is not even a legal notice against me.



Latha: Was there an intention? You have a suit against them, will you be withdrawing that?



Sivasankaran: I also don’t have a suit. Let me give you the facts. The Tata Group has not sent any legal notice to C Sivasankaran. Sivasankaran is an investor from 2006 in TTSL. I invested Rs 1,000 crore at that time. I am a shareholder for 10 years. The acquisition against Cyrus Mistry is in four years he managed TTSL, he destroyed the value of Rs 37,000 crore.



Another acquisition is Mistry knows my transaction in 2006 itself. He could have written a note, he could have communicated, he could have done anything. When he was asked to resign, all these baseless allegations against me and the company, he is saying it right now. It is a fight with Tata; there is no suit at all. It is an imaginary suit.



Latha: All the Tata Group companies did pay their share for the TTSL payment to Docomo. Should we expect that to come from your company now?



Sivasankaran: My company is not a party to eat. It is not a valid agreement. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said, no shareholder can guarantee another shareholder a fixed amount of money. Whenever it is legal, we will be happy to pay. We do not own anything to Tata Sons as of today. However, NTT Docomo and Tata Sons has to pay me a compensation for ethical and moral reasons. They have destroyed the company. If I took money, it comes to Rs 3,000 crore.



Latha: Are you going to press that demand?



Sivasankaran: There is nothing to press. I have told them, it is their responsibility, I will wait. I see no reason why they cannot fulfill their obligation. I am not Cyrus Mistry, I am not interested in destroying somebody’s reputation. I believe in law and the law will take its legal course. However, there is no suit against me, there was no legal notice sent by anyone to me.



