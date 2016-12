Tata Sons has sent a legal notice to Cyrus Mistry for alleged breach of confidentiality. The group has accused Mistry for making sensitive information public.Tata Sons in its petition, has claimed that Mistry passed on confidential information to companies owned and controlled by his family. He also breached legal duties as a Director and caused harm to the company intentionally.Mistry's actions and omissions have resulted in a criminal breach of trust and caused irreparable harm to the company, say the Tatas. Mistry, the petition reads, is no well-wisher of any of the group companies.In a surprise move, Tata Group had ousted Cyrus Mistry at a board meet late in October. Since then, the Tata and Mistry camp have been incessantly levelling allegations at each other.The Tatas want ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry to cease and desist from sharing confidential information as a Director.