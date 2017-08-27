Tata Sons hires Roopa Purushothaman as Chief Economist

App
Aug 24, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Purushothaman, who will join Tata Sons with effect from September 1, comes from Everstone Capital, where she was leading the research function.

Tata Sons today announced the appointment of Roopa Purushothaman as its Chief Economist and Head of Policy Advocacy.

Purushothaman, who will join Tata Sons with effect from September 1, comes from Everstone Capital, where she was leading the research function.

"In her role, Purushothaman will drive macroeconomic research as well as all policy and advocacy initiatives as relevant to the businesses of the Tata group," Tata Sons said in a statement.

A graduate from the Yale University with a post-graduate degree from the London School of Economics, she has previously worked with Goldman Sachs International as Vice-President and Global Economist.

"In her long-standing career, Purushothaman has published research papers covering a wide range of topics, including the path-breaking research on BRIC countries," the statement said.

Tata Sons Executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "Roopa's deep knowledge on economic matters and trends, public policy and advocacy will be extremely valuable. Her passion and engagement in the social sector will help her widely contribute to the community initiative."

Purushothaman said: "The Tata group is a one-of-a-kind institution that plays a pivotal and multi-faceted role in India's economic development. To be part of this group, during this period in India's growth story, is truly a unique opportunity.

tags #Business #Chief Economist #Companies #Roopa Purushothaman #Tata Sons

