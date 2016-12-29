Tata Sons asks Mistry to return documents with confidential info

The brawl between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry seems to have no end. Tata Sons has escalated the legal battle and asked Mistry to return documents related to confidential information and property.
Dec 29, 2016, 04.19 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

The brawl between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry seems to have no end. Tata Sons has escalated the legal battle and asked Mistry to return documents related to confidential information and property.

The brawl between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry seems to have no end. Tata Sons has escalated the legal battle and asked Mistry to return documents related to confidential information and property.

The brawl between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry seems to have no end. Tata Sons has escalated the legal battle and asked ousted chairn of Tata Sons to return documents related to confidential information and property. 

Earlier this week, Tata group had sent a legal notice to Mistry alleging the passing of confidential information to family companies and also public at large.

The documents in question are those that Mistry had given to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), when he had filed a case against Tata Sons in the court. These documents were also revealed to the public.

The group has asked to cease the disclosure of any confidential information. It has also asked for a written confirmation that information will not be made available to Cyrus Investments and will not be passed on to Mistry's relatives.
Tags  Ratan Tata Cyrus Mistry Tata Sons Tata group NCLT court documents case
