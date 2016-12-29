Dec 29, 2016, 04.19 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
The brawl between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry seems to have no end. Tata Sons has escalated the legal battle and asked Mistry to return documents related to confidential information and property.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Tata Sons asks Mistry to return documents with confidential info
The brawl between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry seems to have no end. Tata Sons has escalated the legal battle and asked Mistry to return documents related to confidential information and property.
|