Days hours minutes
Jan 10, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Sky expands partnership with Dutch digital platform

In addition, Tata Sky recently selected Irdeto to enhance its end-to-end solution for over-the-top (OTT) content services, the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian broadcasting company Tata Sky is expanding its long-term partnership with a Netherlands-based digital security firm to ensure that its content remains secure.

In addition, Tata Sky recently selected Irdeto to enhance its end-to-end solution for over-the-top (OTT) content services, the company said.

OTT is the audio, video, and other media content delivered over the Internet without the involvement of a multiple-system operator (MSO) in the control or distribution of the content.

Irdeto's OTT solutions simplify the operations and workflow of supporting multiple digital rights management (DRM) systems, it said.

Tata Sky will implement Irdeto Cloaked CA and Middleware to deliver an improved customer experience while ensuring that its valuable content remains secure.

"At Tata Sky, we are committed to providing our customers with the most innovative video services across satellite and online platforms in India," said Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Sky.

"To provide consumers with greater choice and convenience, we need a security partner that gives us the freedom to innovate without fear," Nagpal said here.

"In Irdeto, we are working with a strong security partner with a forward-looking approach and future-proof solutions. This enables us to continue innovating our solutions and services while giving us the peace of mind that our content is secure," Nagpal elaborated.

Irdeto CEO Doug Lowther stressed, "This deal further reinforces Irdeto's commitment to the dynamic and fast-growing media market in India and we are excited to continue working with Tata Sky to help them meet their business goals".

