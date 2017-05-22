Tata Power's generation crosses 52,000 mu mark in FY17

Tata Power today said its total generation through all its subsidiaries stood at 52,512 million units (MU) in fiscal 2016-17 as against 47,347 million units in FY16.

The company also reported capacity increase by 16 percent in FY17 as compared to FY16.

Currently, the company has an installed generation capacity of 10,613 MW from various fuel sources such as thermal (coal, gas and oil), hydroelectric power, renewable energy (wind and solar PV) and waste heat recovery.

"We are constantly growing, evolving, and evaluating suitable options to spread our footprint in different geographies in a sustainable way," its Chief Operating Officer and ED Ashok Sethi said.