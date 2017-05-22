App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2017 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power's generation crosses 52,000 mu mark in FY17

Tata Power today said its total generation through all its subsidiaries stood at 52,512 million units (MU) in fiscal 2016-17 as against 47,347 million units in FY16.

Tata Power's generation crosses 52,000 mu mark in FY17

Tata Power today said its total generation through all its subsidiaries stood at 52,512 million units (MU) in fiscal 2016-17 as against 47,347 million units in FY16.

The company also reported capacity increase by 16 percent in FY17 as compared to FY16.

Currently, the company has an installed generation capacity of 10,613 MW from various fuel sources such as thermal (coal, gas and oil), hydroelectric power, renewable energy (wind and solar PV) and waste heat recovery.

"We are constantly growing, evolving, and evaluating suitable options to spread our footprint in different geographies in a sustainable way," its Chief Operating Officer and ED Ashok Sethi said.

 

tags #Business #Tata Power

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.