Tata Power Renewable commissions 50 mw DCR solar plant

Tata Power arm Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) today commissioned its 50 mw DCR solar plant at Pavagada Solar Park in Karnataka.

The project was bagged by the company on April 4, 2016, under the National Solar Mission Phase-II Batch-II Tranche-I State Specific Bundling Scheme. With this development, The TPREL's total installed operating capacity now stands at 1664 MW, the company said in a statement.

The 50 MW solar plants have been built over 253 acres. Sale of power from the solar plant has been tied up under a 25- year Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC Ltd at a tariff of Rs. 4.84 per unit.

Rahul Shah, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, said, "We prefer development opportunities in solar parks as land and evacuation are provided, and we can focus on the project. We are extremely proud of this development and we continue to seek potential areas across India and in select International markets through organic and inorganic opportunities."

The TPREL recently commissioned 25 MW solar plant in Charanka, Gujarat Solar Park, Gujarat,30 MW solar plant in Palaswade in Maharashtra and 100 MW Solar plant at Pavagada Solar park in Karnataka.

The Tata Power's vision is to have 35-40 per cent of the Company's total generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2025. Tata Power's renewable energy capacity this year crossed 2000 MW and green generation portfolio crossed the 3000 MW mark.