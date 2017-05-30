App
May 30, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power discom sets up grid substation in Narela

Power distribution company Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd today commissioned a 66/11 kV grid substation in Narela Sub City-1.

The newly commissioned substation will benefit over 45,000 customers living in the DDA constructed flats in pockets IV and V, G-8 Narela Sub City and adjoining areas.

The substation is unmanned and will be remotely operated from Tata Power DDL's Supervisory Controlled and Data Acquisition Centre.

"The commissioning of this new substation is a commitment to improve the reliability of power supply and facilitate the load growth in these areas, ensuring seamless power supply in our distribution areas," Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power Delhi Distribution said.

