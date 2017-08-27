App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 26, 2017 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors working on alternative plans for Nano: Official

Asked about the future of Nano, COO of Tata Motors Satish Borwankar said "going forward, alternative plans for Nano is being considered. Like the electric version of the small car, production of Nano is no longer a viable proposition".

Tata Motors working on alternative plans for Nano: Official

Leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors is now working on alternative plans for its small car Nano whose sales have fallen making its production not a viable proposition, an official of the company said.

Asked about the future of Nano, COO of Tata Motors Satish Borwankar said "going forward, alternative plans for Nano is being considered. Like the electric version of the small car, production of Nano is no longer a viable proposition".

But he clarified that the company would not phase out Nano as there were sentimental reasons attached to it and the shareholders also wanted its production to continue. After the company abandoned the Singur plant, Tata Motors shifted the production facility to Sanand in Gujarat.

"Around 1000 Nano cars are being sold every month at the moment", he said. He said that the Sanand plant's assembly line produces three passenger vehicles (PV), namely Nano, Tiago and Tigor. "The production volumes of Tiago and Tigor are substantial as compared to Nano which is very small", the official said.

Asked about the arresting the falling market share of both its commercial vehicles (CV) and PVs, Borwankar said "there was a issue of customer connect which is now being addressed". "We are now understanding the customers' issues by visiting the dealerships. The sales for June, July and the current month have bounced back", he told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event here today.

The other problem regarding the CV segment was that the vendors were finding it difficult to give the supplies. They are ramping up production as demand has increased, he said. Tata Motors would launch a compact SUV from its shared platform at Ranjangaon plant at Pune.

"This launch will be before Diwali", the official said. Average capacity utilisation of the plants manufacturing CVs has increased to 75 per cent, while those producing PV were running at peak capacity, he said.

tags #Business #Companies #Satish Borwankar #Tata Motors #Tata Nano

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.