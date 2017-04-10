App
Apr 06, 2017 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors receives order for 500 buses from Ivory Coast

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors has received an order for 500 buses from Ivory Coast.

As part of the deal, the company has handed over the first lot of 117 low-floor urban city buses to the African nation, Tata Motors said in a statement today.

The buses are being financed under the Exim Bank of India for operation by SOTRA ? Abidjan Transport Company, it added.

Built on Tata Motors next-generation heavy commercial vehicle platform, the Tata LPO 1924 RESLF buses have been developed with inputs from SOTRA, with a high degree of customisation based on feedback gathered through city trails over the last couple of months.

"Tata Motors is extremely proud to have received this order from SOTRA and has worked very closely with them to give Abidjan, a truly world-class solution, through a tried and tested partnership meant to bring about change in the transport system in Cote D'Ivoire," Tata Motors Head International Business ? Commercial Vehicles Rudrarup Maitra said.

