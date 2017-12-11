App
Dec 11, 2017 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors pips Honda to become fourth biggest carmaker in domestic market

The company has set itself a target of becoming third-biggest carmaker in the country by 2019.

Tata Motors has zoomed past Japanese carmaker Honda to become the third-largest carmaker by sales in the country during July-November, aided by the launch of Hexa, Tigor, and Nexon, according to a report published in Business Standard.

The company is eyeing the third spot in the passenger vehicle space in the country by 2019.

Tata Motors has sold 80,191 units as compared to Honda’s 78,760 cars for the July-November period helped by the newly launched sports utility vehicle Nexon in September that hit sales of 3,000 units per month.

However, in terms of total sales in FY18 so far Honda still leads Tata Motors by 2,273 units with sales of 117,322, against Tata Motors’ sales of 115,049 units.

The report said Tata's passenger car business has seen a turnaround and it has been reacting quicker to the market not only introducing variants to the existing products but also launching new products.

While aggressive pricing for all new products has helped in growth, the business is still loss-making for Tata Motors, and the company is now striving to find a balance between volume and profitability, Chairman N Chandrasekaran had said in October.

Maruti Suzuki is the largest domestic car company in the world's fifth-biggest car market, followed by Hyundai and Mahindra & Mahindra.

