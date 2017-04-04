Tata Motors launches Tigor car in Odisha

Tata Motors today launched its new 'StyleBack' Tata Tigor car, meant for the young and fast-paced generation, in Odisha.

S N Barman, vice president sales, passenger vehicle business unit of Tata Motors said the Tigor embodies changing preferences of today’s milieu who increasingly prefer stylish cars.

With its excellent value proposition and unique features the Tigor will serve a wide range of customers raising the benchmark in this new segment, he said.

"Our mission is to ensure that we continue to offer the latest and the best in terms of features, design, performance and aspiration. We have seen a substantial demand for our new generation cars and the Tigor will further accelerate this pace helping expand our dealer network for sales and service,” said Barman.

With its stunning, break-free and revolutionary design, the Tata Tigor is set to build on Tata Motors’ existing passenger vehicle portfolio and address needs of the ever evolving customer.

In just over two months of the HEXA launch, Tata Motors is launching yet another innovation and an exciting offering in a new segment.

The Company has trained around 6000 sales consultants to cater its new generation products like Tiago, Hexa and now the Tigor, across 650 sales outlets and more than 500 service touch points. Tata Motors plans to add 200 sales touch points in FY 17-18, he said.