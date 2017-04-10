Tata Motors global sales rise 9% in March

Tata Motors today reported about 9 percent rise in global sales in March at 1,29,951 units, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.

The company had sold 1,18,750 units in March 2016, Tata Motors said in a statement. In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 87,355 units last month as against 73,515 units during the same period in 2016, up 19 percent.

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover grew 11 per cent to 71,609 units in March compared to 64,579 units in the same month 2016.

However, sales of commercial vehicles declined by 6 per cent to 42,596 units as against 45,235 units in the year-ago month.