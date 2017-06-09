Tata Motors global sales declined 1% in May

Tata Motors today reported over 1 percent decline in global sales in May at 86,385 units, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.

The company had sold 87,414 units in May 2016, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 58,075 units last month as against 55,039 units during the same period in 2016, up 6 per cent.

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover grew 2 per cent to 47,131 units in May compared to 46,204 units in the same month of 2016.

However, sales of commercial vehicles declined by 13 per cent to 28,310 units as against 32,375 units in the year-ago month.