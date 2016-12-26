Tata Motors eyeing FICV project worth $12 bn from GoI: Noronha

The Ministry of Defence is about to select two private sector companies to design the prototype of the futuristic infantry combat vehicle or (FICV). A consortium of Tata Motors and Bharat Forge is vying for this USD 12 billion project.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 26, 2016, 09.20 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Tata Motors eyeing FICV project worth $12 bn from GoI: Noronha

The Ministry of Defence is about to select two private sector companies to design the prototype of the futuristic infantry combat vehicle or (FICV). A consortium of Tata Motors and Bharat Forge is vying for this USD 12 billion project.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Tata Motors eyeing FICV project worth $12 bn from GoI: Noronha

The Ministry of Defence is about to select two private sector companies to design the prototype of the futuristic infantry combat vehicle or (FICV). A consortium of Tata Motors and Bharat Forge is vying for this USD 12 billion project.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Vernon Noronha (more)

VP- Defence & Govt Biz, Tata Motors |

The Ministry of Defence is about to select two private sector companies to design the prototype of the futuristic infantry combat vehicle or (FICV). A consortium of Tata Motors and Bharat Forge is vying for this USD 12 billion project.

Speaking on the company's bid for the FICV project and its plans to develop tanks for the Indian army, Vernon Noronha, Head, Tata Motor's Defence Business said for this business we have very good partnerships and collaborations.

“We have General Dynamics of Canada, collaboration with France and Bharat Forge as a consortium partner,” said Noronha. 

He said they also have Tata Group companies like Tata Advance Systems and Tata Technologies who will help them indigenous these technologies for localisation, which is likely to sync well with government’s ‘Made in India’ programme.

Bharat Forge will work on the gun, wheels and the tracks part.

According to him, if they win the order it would take them about 30 years to complete the 2100 FICV order, for which the investment would be around Rs 3500 per year.

However, since it is a government programme, the company would put in 20 percent of the design and development cost and the government would put in 80 percent, said Noronha.

This programme clearly shows the government’s intent to bring the Indian defence private sector into defence manufacturing.

Tags  Ministry of Defence futuristic infantry combat vehicle or (FICV) Tata Motors Bharat Forge General Dynamics of Canada Made in India

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Tata Motors eyeing FICV project worth $12 bn from GoI: Noronha

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login