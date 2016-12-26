Tata Motors eyeing FICV project worth $12 bn from GoI: Noronha

The Ministry of Defence is about to select two private sector companies to design the prototype of the futuristic infantry combat vehicle or (FICV). A consortium of Tata Motors and Bharat Forge is vying for this USD 12 billion project.

Speaking on the company's bid for the FICV project and its plans to develop tanks for the Indian army, Vernon Noronha, Head, Tata Motor's Defence Business said for this business we have very good partnerships and collaborations.

“We have General Dynamics of Canada, collaboration with France and Bharat Forge as a consortium partner,” said Noronha.

He said they also have Tata Group companies like Tata Advance Systems and Tata Technologies who will help them indigenous these technologies for localisation, which is likely to sync well with government’s ‘Made in India’ programme.

Bharat Forge will work on the gun, wheels and the tracks part.

According to him, if they win the order it would take them about 30 years to complete the 2100 FICV order, for which the investment would be around Rs 3500 per year.

However, since it is a government programme, the company would put in 20 percent of the design and development cost and the government would put in 80 percent, said Noronha.

This programme clearly shows the government’s intent to bring the Indian defence private sector into defence manufacturing.