Jun 17, 2017 01:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors delivers 30 buses to BMTC

The new delivery is a part of a larger order of 1385 buses bagged by Tata Motors comprising the Ultra 6/9 BS IV Midi and LPO 1512/55 BS IV buses, the company said.

Tata Motors delivers 30 buses to BMTC

Tata Motors today said it has delivered 30 new buses to the Bengaluru Metropolitan  Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The new delivery is a part of a larger order of 1385  buses bagged by Tata Motors comprising the Ultra 6/9 BS IV  Midi and LPO 1512/55 BS IV buses, the company said.

"This next generation fleet of connected Tata Motors  buses introduced today, reiterates our commitment towards the  use of innovative technologies and concepts in Mass Public  Transportation, to meet the current and future needs of Smart  Cities like Bangalore," Tata Motors Vice President, Sales &  Marketing R T Wasan said.

With a fleet size of over 2200 Tata Motors buses in  BMTC's fleet, the company looked forward to a continued partnership with them, in their endeavour to reinforce the public transportation system in the city, he said.

Tata Motors said with a seating capacity of 30,  the new buses are 9 m in length and 2.5 m in width, giving  ample gangway space for standees.

