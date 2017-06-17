Tata Motors delivers 30 buses to BMTC

Tata Motors today said it has delivered 30 new buses to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The new delivery is a part of a larger order of 1385 buses bagged by Tata Motors comprising the Ultra 6/9 BS IV Midi and LPO 1512/55 BS IV buses, the company said.

"This next generation fleet of connected Tata Motors buses introduced today, reiterates our commitment towards the use of innovative technologies and concepts in Mass Public Transportation, to meet the current and future needs of Smart Cities like Bangalore," Tata Motors Vice President, Sales & Marketing R T Wasan said.

With a fleet size of over 2200 Tata Motors buses in BMTC's fleet, the company looked forward to a continued partnership with them, in their endeavour to reinforce the public transportation system in the city, he said.

Tata Motors said with a seating capacity of 30, the new buses are 9 m in length and 2.5 m in width, giving ample gangway space for standees.