Tata Motors CTO Tim Leverton resigns

High-level exits at Tata Motors refuse to die down with the latest to leave the company being Tim Leverton, President and Chief Technical Officer. Leverton is moving back to the UK for personal reasons.

Ravi Pisharody, ED, Commercial Vehicles, was the first to quit the company a few months ago followed by CR Ramakrishnan, Chief Financial Officer who will be retiring from the company soon. The changes come amid a big shake-up within the company aimed primarily at putting the company back on the path of profitability.

"Tata Motors today announced that Timothy (Tim) Leverton, President, and Chief Technical Officer has decided to disengage from his services in the organization as he wishes to relocate back to UK for personal reasons," said the company.

Leverton, who joined Tata Motors in 2010 based in Pune, has been instrumental in developing a family of new-age engines and powertrains branded as Revotron. These petrol and diesel engines were first seen in new generation cars such as Zest, Bolt and Tiago.

Leverton has also been deeply involved in alternate fuel technology such as electric, hybrids and next generation technology such as semi and fully autonomous cars as well as connected cars. The Tiago will perhaps be the first fully electric car from Tata Motors that will be launched in the coming months.

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, "It has been wonderful working with Tim during my tenure and it is indeed a loss that he has decided to leave and move back to UK for personal reasons. Tim has actively led the research and development initiatives of Tata Motors and we thank him for his invaluable contribution. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Leverton was also part of the eight-member corporate steering committee which was formed after the sudden death of Karl Slym, the former managing director, of Tata Motors in 2014. Cyrus Mistry was head of that committee as the chairman of the company.

Leverton will continue to remit his responsibilities till October 31, 2017. The successor to Leverton will be announced in due course of time, the company stated.

As per stated objectives the company is targeting the end of the year to be back in black, doubling of market share in passenger vehicles and significant improvement in market share in the commercial vehicle segment.

Tata Motor’s optimism is based on its product line which includes the Nexon, the compact sports utility vehicle due for launch later this month. The high volume product will compete against the Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.