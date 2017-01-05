Tata Motors, Castrol ink three-year global pact

Tata Motors and Castrol today inked a three-year agreement under which the lubricants maker would supply commercial vehicle oils to the home grown auto major in over 50 markets including SAARC and ASEAN region, Middle East, Africa, Russia and Latin America.
Jan 05, 2017, 04.43 PM | Source: PTI

Tata Motors and Castrol today inked a three-year agreement under which the lubricants maker would supply commercial vehicle oils to the home grown auto major in over 50 markets including SAARC and ASEAN region, Middle East, Africa, Russia and Latin America.

Tata Motors and Castrol today inked a three-year agreement under which the lubricants maker would supply commercial vehicle oils to the home grown auto major in over 50 markets including SAARC and ASEAN region, Middle East, Africa, Russia and Latin America.

Tata Motors and Castrol today inked a three-year agreement under which the lubricants maker would supply commercial vehicle oils to the home grown auto major in over 50 markets including SAARC and ASEAN region, Middle East, Africa, Russia and Latin America.

"Tata Motors has had a long and enduring partnership with Castrol in India, delivering exceptional products and outstanding service for our customers. We are delighted to extend this partnership to a global level and look forward to leveraging our complementary strengths to offer our channel partners high quality support," Tata Motors CEO and Managing Director Guenter Butschek said in a statement.

As Tata Motors expand globally, Castrol with its established presence in these markets, will support Tata Motors' channel partners with high quality products and services to enhance their market share and profitability.

"As Tata Motors explores new markets, we are committed to supporting them with our pioneering technology products, superior service offers and expertise in retail marketing and promotion, to add value to this partnership," BP Lubricants CEO Mandhir Singh said.

As part of the pact, Castrol will work closely with the Tata team to co-engineer products suited to meet specific requirements of new engine technology and environment regulations.

Tags  Tata Motors Castrol India agreement commercial vehicle oils SAARC ASEAN Middle East Africa Russia Latin America

