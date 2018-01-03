Tata Motors appoints Hanne Sorensen as independent director

Tata Motors today announced appointment of Hanne Birgitte Sorensen, former CEO of Netherlands-based supply chain firm Damco, as an additional and independent director for a tenure of five years.

Currently a member of board of Ferrovial SA and LafargeHolcim Ltd among others, Sorensen's appointment is effective from January 3, 2018, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

From 2014-16, Sorensen had served as CEO of Damco, which is into supply chain management specialising in retail, lifestyle, FMCG, technology and chemicals. A Danish national, she was also the CEO of Maersk Tankers, Copenhagen from 2012-13.

Yesterday, Tata Motors had announced that Raghunath Mashelkar ceased to be a director of the company with effect from December 31, 2017 in accordance with its retirement age policy of directors.