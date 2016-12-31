Dec 31, 2016, 05.45 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch accompanying videos of CNBC-TV18’s Kritika Saxena and Nisha Poddar, wherein they are focusing on all the happenings that transpired in the high profile corporate battle that India has ever seen - the Tata-Mistry Saga.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Tata-Mistry Saga: Everything that transpired in 2016
Watch accompanying videos of CNBC-TV18’s Kritika Saxena and Nisha Poddar, wherein they are focusing on all the happenings that transpired in the high profile corporate battle that India has ever seen - the Tata-Mistry Saga.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.