Tata-Mistry case adjourned till Jan end

In the first hearing for Cyrus Mistry’s petition in the National Company Law Tribunal, Cyrus Mistry’s lawyer presented the first set of arguments but NCLT asked Mistry’s counsel to present proof and documents to support claims cited in Mistry's petition on Ratan Tata and Tata Trustee's involvement in malicious acts. NCLT says company losses cannot be cited under section 241 and gives Mistry one week to submit proof and Tata counsel 10 days to file response. The case has been adjoruned till Jan 31.

Tata Sons Counsel had said that the case against company should be dismissed in the first hearing itself.

Counsel maintained they will file a reply with respect to allegations by Cyrus Mistry within 15 Days. He maintained that Mistry was well aware of all developments of various Tata Group companies.

