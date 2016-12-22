Tata-Mistry case adjourned till Jan end

In the first hearing for Cyrus Mistry’s petition in the National Company Law Tribunal, Cyrus Mistry’s lawyer presented the first set of arguments but NCLT asked Mistry’s counsel to present proof and documents
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 22, 2016, 03.30 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Tata-Mistry case adjourned till Jan end

In the first hearing for Cyrus Mistry’s petition in the National Company Law Tribunal, Cyrus Mistry’s lawyer presented the first set of arguments but NCLT asked Mistry’s counsel to present proof and documents

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Tata-Mistry case adjourned till Jan end

In the first hearing for Cyrus Mistry’s petition in the National Company Law Tribunal, Cyrus Mistry’s lawyer presented the first set of arguments but NCLT asked Mistry’s counsel to present proof and documents

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Yash Jain (more)

News Trainee, CNBC-TV18 |

In the first hearing for Cyrus Mistry’s petition in the National Company Law Tribunal, Cyrus Mistry’s lawyer presented the first set of arguments but NCLT asked Mistry’s counsel to present proof and documents to support claims cited in Mistry's petition on Ratan Tata and Tata Trustee's involvement in malicious acts. NCLT says company losses cannot be cited under section 241 and gives Mistry one week to submit proof and Tata counsel 10 days to file response. The case has been adjoruned till Jan 31.

Tata Sons Counsel had said that the case against company should be dismissed in the first hearing itself.

Counsel maintained they will file a reply with respect to allegations by Cyrus Mistry within 15 Days. He maintained that Mistry was well aware of all developments of various Tata Group companies.

Watch video for more...

Tags  Cyrus Mistry National Company Law Tribunal Tata Trustee Ratan Tata Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Tata-Mistry case adjourned till Jan end

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login