Dec 22, 2016, 03.30 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
In the first hearing for Cyrus Mistry’s petition in the National Company Law Tribunal, Cyrus Mistry’s lawyer presented the first set of arguments but NCLT asked Mistry’s counsel to present proof and documents
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Tata-Mistry case adjourned till Jan end
In the first hearing for Cyrus Mistry’s petition in the National Company Law Tribunal, Cyrus Mistry’s lawyer presented the first set of arguments but NCLT asked Mistry’s counsel to present proof and documents
Yash Jain (more)
News Trainee, CNBC-TV18 |
Tata Sons Counsel had said that the case against company should be dismissed in the first hearing itself.
Counsel maintained they will file a reply with respect to allegations by Cyrus Mistry within 15 Days. He maintained that Mistry was well aware of all developments of various Tata Group companies.
Watch video for more...