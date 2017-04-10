Tata Housing to build India's biggest gymnastic centre

Tata Housing, one of the largest real estate developers in India and subsidiary of Tata Sons, announced plans to build the country's biggest international standard gymnastics centre in neighbouring Thane in partnership with the the Thane Municipal Corporation.

"The 1.2 lakh-square foot centre will be developed in a public-private partnership model with the Thane Municipal Corporation at one of the most premium location, Pokhran Road No. 2 in Thane," the company said in a media release.

The multi-storey facility is to include an arena to accommodate all six disciplines of gymnastics, two team rooms with separate areas for players and coaches, a physiotherapy room, a music room, VIP rooms, a jury room, an administration area, a gymnasium, and a yoga room.

It would also be designed to host 300 viewers, complete with parking space, the release added.

Brotin Banerjee, MD and CEO, Tata Housing, said, "We are honoured to associate with the Thane Municipal Corporation to develop India?s largest gymnastics centre. The centre will be designed to international specifications and will provide access to world class training facilities and equipment."

"We are committed to supporting the state and the nation in its efforts to nurture world class gymnasts and we believe this facility, built exclusively for gymnasts, is a step in that direction," he added.

Pooja Surve, an international gymnast-turned-coach and a recipient of the state's Shiv Chhatrapati Award, said these types of facilities would encourage youngsters to take up the Olympic sport.

"This facility, including flooring and equipment, will be designed as per international standards and serve all six disciplines of gymnastics. Moreover, it will exclusively focus on the sport of gymnastics, allowing young and seasoned players to train in an uninterrupted and safe environment," Pooja said.

"I believe facilities of this kind will encourage younger players to pursue the sport and be trained up to Olympic standards," she added.