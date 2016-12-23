Dec 23, 2016, 05.40 PM | Source: PTI
In this project, Tata Housing is offering a plan under which buyers have to pay Rs 7.99 lakh now and nothing for the next 36 months for the 2-3 BHK apartments. Spread across 5 acres, Rio-De-Goa is a premium resort themed residential project.
Tata Housing sells 50 flats in Goa for Rs 40 cr in 3 days
