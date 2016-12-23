Tata Housing sells 50 flats in Goa for Rs 40 cr in 3 days

Realty firm Tata Housing has sold 50 housing units in Goa in three days for about Rs 40 crore, bucking the overall sluggish trend in property market. The Mumbai-based developer had partnered Amazon to sell this project."In a record three days, the project has sold over 50 units across limited 1BHK3BHK units starting 39 lakhs to Rs 1.4 crore," the company said in a statement. Sources said the sales booking in the value terms stood at about Rs 40 crore.In this project, Tata Housing is offering a plan under which buyers have to pay Rs 7.99 lakh now and nothing for the next 36 months for the 2-3 BHK apartments. Spread across 5 acres, Rio-De-Goa is a premium resort themed residential project.It is strategically located near the Goa International Airport at Dabolim and only 4-5 km from the Bogmalo beach.Tata Housing is selling home online from December 2013 when it partnered with The Great Online Shopping Festival by Google.Tata Housing has listed all its projects online spanning affordable, premium and luxury segments. The company has 29 projects with around 70 million sq ft under various stages of development at 13 locations across the country