Dec 20, 2017 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Housing bags corporate excellence award at CII-ITC

The company was adjudged with the award for its efforts to excel at sustainable business

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Housing, one of the leading real estate development companies in India, has won the award for corporate excellence in sustainability at the CII-ITC Sustainability Awards 2017.

The company was awarded for its efforts in sustainable business. Over the last ten years, Tata Housing has set an example through its various projects by incorporating state-of-the-art designing, utilizing modern technology and using environmental friendly materials for construction.

Brotin Banerjee, MD & CEO, Tata Housing, said, “At Tata Housing, we recognize the importance of sustainable development and are applying global sustainable practices to make our projects unique and environment friendly. In line with our green mission, we have become the only real estate company to be water positive and carbon neutral in its operations. Following the brand ethos, Tata Housing has always kept in mind the biodiversity aspects and worked towards its improvement. We thank the jury for recognizing our efforts and encouraging us to create a sustainable business and macro-system.”

Instituted in 2006, the CII-ITC Sustainability Awards recognise and reward excellence in businesses that are seeking ways to be more sustainable and inclusive in their activities, to support the most significant contributions and encourage the leaders of this revolution. Winners of this award are India's Most Sustainable – role models that inspire all business to follow suit. The selection process is based on the EFQM Business Excellence Model uniquely aligned to triple-bottom-line performance.

