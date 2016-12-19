Tata Grp EGMs futile as Mistry quits; Nusli Wadia next on agenda

Cyrus Mistry on Monday resigned from the boards of 6 listed Tata Group companies, days before some of them held extraordinary general meetings to remove him from the board.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 19, 2016, 10.27 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Tata Grp EGMs futile as Mistry quits; Nusli Wadia next on agenda

Cyrus Mistry on Monday resigned from the boards of 6 listed Tata Group companies, days before some of them held extraordinary general meetings to remove him from the board.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Tata Grp EGMs futile as Mistry quits; Nusli Wadia next on agenda

Cyrus Mistry on Monday resigned from the boards of 6 listed Tata Group companies, days before some of them held extraordinary general meetings to remove him from the board.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Nisha Poddar (more)

Correspondent, CNBC-TV18 |

The boards of the Tata Group companies - Tata Chemicals , Tata Steel and Tata Motors , have not accepted Cyrus Mistry's resignation and may go ahead with his removal by voting when their respective boards meet at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) this week, say sources.

Cyrus Mistry on Monday resigned from the boards of 6 listed Tata Group companies, days before some of them held extraordinary general meetings to remove him from the board.

Despite the resignation of Cyrus Mistry  Tata Sons cannot rescind the EGMs of its group companies, which are now likely to take place as scheduled.
 
Resolution will also be moved to oust Nusli Wadia as an Independent Director from Tata Chemicals, Tata Steel and Tata Motors.

Tata Sons has also commented on Mistry's decision to resign saying it is a deliberate strategy on his part.

The company has replied that despite Mistry continues to make baseless, unsubstantiated, malicious allegations and uses selective disclosures of information against the Tata Group companies, the fact remains that a overwhelming majority of the shareholders were not in support of mistry's actions

The group has also replied that Mistry has done precious little to build the goodwill of Tata Sons.

Watch video for more.
Tags  Tata Group Tata Chemicals Tata Steel Cyrus Mistry Tata Motors Nusli Wadia Tata Sons

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Tata Grp EGMs futile as Mistry quits; Nusli Wadia next on agenda

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login