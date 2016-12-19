Tata Grp EGMs futile as Mistry quits; Nusli Wadia next on agenda

The boards of the Tata Group companies - Tata Chemicals
, Tata Steel
and Tata Motors
, have not accepted Cyrus Mistry's resignation and may go ahead with his removal by voting when their respective boards meet at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) this week, say sources.
Cyrus Mistry on Monday resigned from the boards of 6 listed Tata Group companies, days before some of them held extraordinary general meetings to remove him from the board.
Despite the resignation of Cyrus Mistry Tata Sons cannot rescind the EGMs of its group companies, which are now likely to take place as scheduled.
Resolution will also be moved to oust Nusli Wadia as an Independent Director from Tata Chemicals, Tata Steel and Tata Motors.
Tata Sons has also commented on Mistry's decision to resign saying it is a deliberate strategy on his part.
The company has replied that despite Mistry continues to make baseless, unsubstantiated, malicious allegations and uses selective disclosures of information against the Tata Group companies, the fact remains that a overwhelming majority of the shareholders were not in support of mistry's actions
The group has also replied that Mistry has done precious little to build the goodwill of Tata Sons.Watch video for more.