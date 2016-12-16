Tata Group cos face no interference from trusts: Harish Bhat

The interests of Tata Sons and minority shareholders of Tata-promoted companies are fairly aligned, says Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian of Tata Sons in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Speaking of the underlying reason for the ouster of Cyrus Mistry, Bhat says when a Director is in position of open hostility, it creates dis-functionality and disruptions on the board. Loss of confidence, he adds, covers several factors beyond mere performance.

Bhat also clarifies that the Tata Group is not only about Tata Sons, which is the pioneer that grooms and supports other group companies, but also about Tata Trusts with philanthropic objectives and operating companies that are individual entities with their own competent boards. There is no interference of Tata Trusts in decisions made by the operating companies, he says.

While he refrains from making any specific comments on issues surrounding DoComo and Nano which are in news following allegations made by Mistry, he does talk about strategies for the growth of group companies.

Tata Group will be aggressive in investing in companies that need capital for profitable growth, he says.



He also goes on to talk about Tata Global Beverages, where he serves as Chairman of the board detailing strategies for increasing visibility of products like Tetley, Tata Tea and bottled water brand Himalayan.



A: It has been a difficult time, there is no gain saying that. But like many of my colleagues in the Tata Group I am a professional and the one thing I have borne steadily in my mind is that I should do what is right for the institution and I should do what is right for all the stakeholders of our institution including shareholders of our operating companies who have invested their monies in our operating companies. When you get that kind of clarity in your mind that the institution matters and this is not about people, this is about the institution then it gives you tremendous energy and focus on what you should do and what you should not do. So, that is the guiding principle that I have borne in mind and that is the guiding principle that many of my colleagues in that Tata Group have borne in their mind over these last few weeks.



Q: The EGMs have so far gone in the favour of Tata Sons. But if you look at the overall minority shareholders there seems to be a twofold either way edge. There is no clarity on which way minority shareholders will bid. Explain to us and our viewers and your shareholders that are watching why Cyrus Mistry continuing at Tata Sons would have been bad for the future of the group and a question that many have asked, could this not have been dealt with more sensitively?



A: To begin with I want to say that Tata Sons promoted companies, the operating companies where EGMs are being held where Tata Sons have significant stakes I believe that the interest of Tata Sons as the primary promoter and the interest of all our minority shareholders are absolutely aligned to each other. And let me explain why I say this. I sit as a Tata Sons nominee on the board of some of our companies. Let us say Tata Global Beverages where I am the chairman today. When we take decisions on our board, when we take decisions on capital allocation, when we take decisions of strategy we clearly bear in mind what is good for our shareholders. We bear in mind is there a good strategic fit to the new growth opportunity we are talking about, we bear in mind what is the return on capital employed (RoCE), what is the return on equity (RoE), what are the free cash flows that a particular stream of business would produce and then the board comes to a considered decision on the matter. Therefore from a Tata Sons perspective these are the metrics that mean a lot to us. And these are the same metrics that many of our shareholders look for. So, there is complete alignment between what Tata Sons desire of the performance of our operating companies and what our minority as well as our majority shareholders desire. That is the first point that I want to make to you.



The second point that I want to make to you is very clearly not driven by any name. But I want to mention this that when a director like Mr Mistry is in a position of open hostility and in an adversarial relationship with the primary promoter company then it creates disfunctionality on the board of the company. Then it leads to disruptions on the board of the company and that I don\\'t think is desirable at all. The resolutions which are coming up with the EGM in respect of the removal of Mr Cyrus Mistry as the director actually focus on that.



You are aware that Mr Ratan Tata is interim chairman of Tata Sons has written to all our shareholders explaining the risks of Mr Mistry continuing as a director on the boards of these companies. You are also aware that Tata Sons as recent as last week has released a more detailed appeal to all our shareholders on why we would request them to vote in favour of this resolution for the removal of Mr Mistry. I am sure all our shareholders including all our minority shareholders will go through that letter, will go through that appeal and then decide what they believe is right for the operating company and for the future of the company.



As far as Tata Sons is concerned we would want to see strong growth in all our companies, strong profitable growth in all our companies which yield the best possible values to all our shareholders in the future. That is very clearly the focus of Tata Sons insofar as our performing companies are concerned. But the other point I would also like to equally make is that the Tata Group is not just Tata Sons. There are the operating companies of the group which delivered the right products, the right services with the required level of excellence to all our consumers. There is Tata Sons the company which has been a pioneer for the last so many decades which has brought to India a series of businesses, a series of which important sectors which are of national importance\\'s whether it be steel, whether it be motors, whether it be information technology, whether it be branded jewellery or a host of other businesses. And then of course there are the Tata Trusts which have the philanthropic objective of contributing back to the community which they have done with distinction over the last several decades, this overall is what the Tata Group stands for and therefore I believe it is not just a corporation it is an institution that all of us can be truly proud of. This is the institution that we should seek to enrich and preserve for future generations.



Q: But the question that many ask right now is that the fact of the matter is that Cyrus Mistry was the chairman of Tata Sons and he was closely working with you with several operating companies. Don\\'t you think the whole matter, the process could have been dealt with some more sensitivity?



A: Let me start by saying that hold Mr Mistry in high personal regard. I have worked with him closely in the past and there were roles that he had assigned to me in Tata Sons which I have performed to the best of my ability. Insofar as the loss of confidence which the board of Tata Sons has had in Mr Mistry there has been enough written about in media, there have been letters, there has been detailed statements that Tata Sons has made in the matter. So, if you permit me I would not like to revisit that space again. I would rather focus on the future and what is right for our operating companies and what is right for Tata Sons.



Q: I wanted one point from you. As far as the Tata statements are concerned many statements have almost hinted of a corporate coop on the part of Cyrus Mistry. Is that correct and could that have triggered the timing and the manner of his removal?



A: I do not want to comment on that. All I want to say that the board of Tata Sons lost confidence in Mr Cyrus Mistry. Mr Ratan Tata has written about that in the letter that he has sent to all shareholders and all I have to say is loss of confidence goes beyond mere performance. Loss of performance is a much broader term. As far as the issues which have been discussed ins statements which have been in the media for a long time those are there for everyone to read and I don\\'t really think I can add anything to those statements in this interview.



Q: But was there a corporate coup that was one of the reasons why the trust deficit had happened?



A: I think the board of Tata Sons lost confidence in Mr Mistry. Loss of confidence is a broad term if it covers several factors. And that is where I want to leave it.



Q: Another point before I talk about the way forward and the clarity as far as the operating performance is concerned, Nusli Wadia has filed a defamation case against the Tata Sons. The Tata Sons statement has come out, the group statement has come out saying that Nusli Wadia worked in concert with Cyrus Mistry. Do you believe that Cyrus Mistry was working with Nusli Wadia to wrest control of the operating company in some way?



A: First and foremost, you are asking me a question about a matter which is presently sub judice. So, I would not like to comment on a matter which is currently sub judice. For all the resolutions which are coming up for vote at the extraordinary general meetings (EGM) of our operating companies of the Tata Group next week, the justification or the logic for those resolutions has already been painted out in great detail in the statements which have been released. So, for something which is in the legal domain, permit me not to comment on it. I do not think it will be appropriate on my part.



Q: But are you prepared for a legal battle? Is Tata Group going to do whatever it takes to be able to see this through?



A: Let me say that the Tata Group and Tata Sons is committed to the highest levels of corporate governance. And embedded in the highest levels of corporate governance is an absolute and rigorous adherence to the law. And therefore, whatever is required as governed by the law of the country, Tata Sons will definitely take that into account. We pride ourselves on having the highest standards of corporate governance which have been established for decades now. And maintaining and building on those standards of corporate governance is something that Tata Sons will continue to do in the future.



Q: The events on October 24, the fact of the matter has been that there has been a lot of confusion, lots said. Is there a need to evolve the roll of corporate governance to clarify and give a clear cut role of the Tata Sons, Tata Trusts and Group companies?



A: To me, these three entities have very different objectives. Let me explain. The Tata Trusts, like I mentioned earlier are a philanthropic organisation which adds back to the community. Tata Sons is a business pioneer. It has grown new businesses in the past, it has supported companies that it has grown and that is the role that Tata Sons performs in terms of pioneering new businesses, in terms of building a strong Tata Brand which can support operating companies of the group in terms of ensuring the highest level of corporate governance, in terms of attracting the right talent and helping our group companies to attract the right level of talent. And then, you have the operating companies of the group which are very independent, which are run by their own independent boards, very competent boards, which are very focused on their individual strategies, their individual performance, their individual paths forward.



So, the roles of these three are very distinct. Corporate governance is an evolving framework and as we move into the future, I am sure that the Tata Group will ensure the levels of corporate governance are always at the cutting edge, as far as Tata Sons and the Tata Group is concerned.



Q: Right now, as far as clarity in the structure of Tata Sons, Tata Trust and operating companies are concerned, you gave me the metrics. That is clarified right now because a lot of questions have been raised on the role of Tata Trusts, and any role that they play in terms of what Tata Sons or what operating companies have to do.



A: Like I told you, the larger role that each of these entities play is very clear in our minds. And like I have also explained to you, as far as our operating companies of the Tata Group is concerned, each operating company is an independent entity. It has its own management, it has its own board of directors, composed of very competent non-independent and independent directors. That board of directors provides the required governance and the required direction to the management of those respective companies. So, I participate in some of those board meetings as a nominee director and then the board comes to a conclusion on what is required. But each company is managed and run independently.



Of course, the company gains by being part of the Tata Group. The company gains in terms of being able to use the Tata brand which is the most respected brand name in this country through an appropriate brand equity licence agreement. The company gains in terms of being able to attract the right talent because people work for an operating company of a group, but people also feel very proud of being part of the larger Tata Group. So, when I began my life in the Tata Group, I was an employee of Tata Tea. I was very proud of being an assistant manager of Tata Tea, but I was equally very proud of being a member of a fine institution which is the Tata Group. Companies gain in terms of direct or indirect financial support which could be provided to them by Tata Sons.



So, I just want to reemphasise to you that each operating company is an independent company with its board of directors deciding on strategy, deciding on capital allocation, deciding on the way forward. But each operating company also gains tremendously from being part of a larger and finer institution like the Tata group itself.



Q: I want one clear-cut clarity from your. You would deny the allegations or the questions that are being raised on Tata Trusts interfering or getting involved with operational growth with group companies.



A: Operating companies of the group, let me re-clarify and reemphasise, they are independent operating companies. They are managed and supervised by their own board of directors. That board of directors of each company is the supreme authority of that company which provides the required guidance, which provides the required framework for the future. That should be very clear in our minds.



Q: And there is no interference or no conversation.



A: Operating companies take their decisions guided by their boards.



Q: Why then did Tata Trusts lose faith in Cyrus Mistry?



A: I cannot comment on that. Let me first and foremost say that the board of Tata Sons lost confidence in Mr Mistry. Now that is a well deliberated decision which was taken by the board of Tata Sons after discussion in the board. I am not a member of that board. So, I would not be able to comment on what the discussions were within the board room. But you have read Mr Tata’s letter addressed to all the shareholders where that loss of confidence is very clearly laid forth.



Q: Is there a need for hiving off loss making entities?



A: Let me go back to what Mr Tata mentioned in his letter to shareholders because that is a very important point. What he said was that we will continue to pursue the right financial metrics for all our shareholders, we will continue to nurture operating companies of the group as and when required by them. But he had also mentioned in that same letter that where a business is not viable the group would look at exiting that business.



Q: So, that is the focus of rationalising, getting out of non-performing assets.



A: Yes, of course. He has stated that in his letter.



Q: Would Nano be one of those ventures?



A: That is a decision for the board of Tata Motors to take. I would not want to impinge into any area which is within the authority of individual boards of companies.



Q: What about capital infusion? How aggressive or how strong will Tata Sons be or the group be in looking at capital infusion into various operating companies?



A: What I would like to say is that we would like an agenda of growth. But it has to be an agenda of profitable growth. So, where the group sees opportunities for strong profitable growth in the future of course the group will take a conscious and well deliberated call about investing in those opportunities.



Q: Give us some hints in terms of what these opportunities would be. What are the top three or four operating companies.



A: I can talk of operating companies where I am on the board. Let us take Tata Global Beverages where I am the chairman of the board. What I can say is that as a company we are a branded company. We have very strong brands of tea, coffee and water. You are aware of Tata Tea which is a market leader in India, you are aware of Tetley which has very strong positions in countries like Canada, United Kingdom and several other countries in Europe. You are aware of the Eight O\\'Clock Coffee which has a strong position in the coffee market in several states of the United States of America. You are aware of Himalayan Water which is such a unique product. It is sourced from underground aquifer in the Himalayas.



So, if you ask me for these strategy of Tata Global Beverages where I am chairman of the board I would very clearly say that one key element of the strategy would be to strengthen these brands greatly. Each of these brands have to each time a consumer drinks a cup of Tetley Tea or Tata Tea or Eight O\\'Clock Coffee or Himalayan Water it should be a moment of magic in his or her life and everything that Tata Global Beverages does should be to make millions of this moments of magic to come alive with consumers in their homes and offices at every single location. Each operating company of the group similarly would have a broad philosophy at the strategic focus and they would pursue that relentlessly and with great passion.



Q: How big will you go on acquisitions as far as Tata Global Beverages is concerned? What is the kind of scale, give me a number, in terms of scalability that you are looking at that Tata Global Beverages can look at through inorganic or organic growth a number as to the growth?



A: I cannot comment on specific number in this program. All I would like to say is that Tata Global Beverages is s strong company with strong cash flows, a strong balance sheets and Tata Global Beverages is also very clearly said that we will focus on organic growth, we will focus in joint ventures, we will focus on acquisitions, all three modes of growth we are very open to within Tata Global Beverages. Similarly it is up to each operating company and the board of each operating company to take a call on what are the vectors of growth that they will pursue.



Q: As brand custodian there is a very important point that I want to bring up and I understand that it is up to - I want to talk about Tata Docomo specifically. I understand that it is up to the board of Tata Docomo and the management and there is a plan being put in place and the matter is sub-judice. So, I don\\'t want to go into the specific of the details, I completely understand that but would it be fair to say that that is a matter that has been long pending that a group is working to put this behind them and move on. Is there a change in the direction that the conversation with respect to Tata Docomo has taken?



A: Once again I do not want to comment on a matter which belongs to the specific domain of a company. But if you are asking me is the matter receiving focus? Yes, of course it is receiving focus. Since you are talking to me as a brand custodian of the Tata Group I also want to mention here that the Tata brand is a very strong brand because it is trusted. It is trusted by each of our stakeholders. Those stakeholders could be our consumers, could be our shareholders, could be our joint venture partners, could be the communities in which we exist, could be our value chain partners, the Tata brand is based on trust and the Tata brand is based on being a good corporate citizen. So, when decisions are taken on the future in any matter the Tata Group and Tata Sons will always bear in mind that these are two big pillars that the brand rests on and will continue to rest on in the future.



Q: So, moving past the Tata Docomo issue is on the agenda?



A: I do not want to make on any specific area. It belongs to a specific company. I do not want to make any comments here which is impinging on the authority of the board of an operating company.



Q: As far as future EGMs are concerned so far as far as if you had to take size is concerned EGMs have gone in Tata Group\\'s favour minority shareholders in terms of pure voting seem to have been voting in favour. But that also is as a result of a strong promoter commitment also coming in. This stake in Tata Power and Tata Motors is increased. Does it make sense to future look at increasing stake in other group companies from Tata Sons side to be able to get a stronger position in the further EGMs?



A: In so far as the EGMs are concerned there has been a very clear and very precise appeal put out by Tata Sons to all our shareholders. There has also been a personal letter that Mr Ratan Tata has written to all the shareholders of all our operating group companies that EGMs are coming up. Those letters have laid out the basis for the resolutions which have been moved very clearly. The resolutions what the logical basis is for that and what the context of those resolutions is.