Tata Elxsi, Irdeto ink pact for in-car display systems

Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, has combined its security solution with Tata Elxsi's design and engineering expertise to offer secure, user interface solutions and connected cockpit solutions to automotive clients around the world, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.
Jan 05, 2017, 09.23 AM | Source: PTI

Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, has combined its security solution with Tata Elxsi's design and engineering expertise to offer secure, user interface solutions and connected cockpit solutions to automotive clients around the world, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Group's product design arm Tata Elxsi inked a pact with Netherlands-headquartered Irdeto to provide secure in-car display systems for automobiles.

Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, has combined its security solution with Tata Elxsi's design and engineering expertise to offer secure, user interface solutions and connected cockpit solutions to automotive clients around the world, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

"By joining forces with Irdeto, we are addressing this challenge by providing a secure and intuitive solution that is a differentiator for today's OEMs, helping them achieve a competitive advantage while keeping drivers safe," Tony K John, Global Head of Marketing, Partnership & Alliance, Transportation Business Unit, Tata Elxsi said.

Global Head, Internet of Things at Irdeto, Daniel Thunberg said: "Our partnership with Tata Elxsi provides a joint solution that not only provides a high-end user experience, but also world-class security that is integrated into the design process.

