Tata Communications, Batelco tie up for cloud, connectivity solutions

Tata Communications and Bahrain's Batelco have signed an agreement to collaborate in the field of cloud computing and connectivity solutions to their customers.

The agreement allows Tata communications to extend its data centre footprint in locations like Bahrain, Jordon, among others enabled by Batelco.

"Batelco has chosen Tata Communications as a cloud partner to ensure high levels of flexibility and reliability for its customers through Tata Communications' IZO Cloud Enablement Platform," Tata Communications said in a requlatory filing.

The agreement was signed by Batelco Chief Global Business Officer Adel Al-Daylami and Tata Communications' Senior Vice President for Middle East, Central Asia and Africa Radwan Moussalli, on the sidelines of International Telecoms Week (ITW) which took place in Chicago, USA from May 14-17.

Tata Communications said its IZO Cloud Enablement Platform empowers enterprises to connect and build their cloud, their way – be it private, public or hybrid.

"This allows Tata Communications' customers to have a one stop, seamless solution for their network, cloud and collocation requirements," it added.