Tata CLiQ launches Tata CLiQ Luxury

luxury.tatacliq.com, will house a wide range of apparel and accessories for men and women by luxury and bridge-to-luxury brands like Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans, Coach, Furla, Tumi, G-Star, Michael Kors and EA-UG to begin with, a statement said here.
Dec 21, 2016, 05.30 PM | Source: PTI

luxury.tatacliq.com, will house a wide range of apparel and accessories for men and women by luxury and bridge-to-luxury brands like Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans, Coach, Furla, Tumi, G-Star, Michael Kors and EA-UG to begin with, a statement said here.

luxury.tatacliq.com, will house a wide range of apparel and accessories for men and women by luxury and bridge-to-luxury brands like Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans, Coach, Furla, Tumi, G-Star, Michael Kors and EA-UG to begin with, a statement said here.

Tata Group's e-commerce platform Tata CLiQ today said it has launched a premium and luxury fashion and lifestyle destination, Tata CLiQ Luxury.

luxury.tatacliq.com, will house a wide range of apparel and accessories for men and women by luxury and bridge-to-luxury brands like Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans, Coach, Furla, Tumi, G-Star, Michael Kors and EA-UG to begin with, a statement said here.

"Tata CLiQ Luxury will for the first time provide luxury customers across the country, access to authentic merchandise directly from top international bridge-to-luxury and luxury brands," Ashutosh Pandey, CEO of Tata CLiQ, said.

"We aim to leverage the legacy of the Tata Group, which has set the standard for luxury and sterling service with marquee names, to create a gateway to high-end fashion, exquisite products and a great experience," he added.

He indicated that access to luxury brands is scarce due to the limited availability of premium retail real-estate.

With the launch of this luxury platform, Tata CLiQ aims to provide consumers with a curated assortment of the best brands with the most authentic brand experience, the statement said.

The ecosystem will be complimented by robust delivery network across 6,000 pin codes in India, original warranties and guarantees, superlative service support, and no-questions-asked return policy, it added. 

Tags  Tata Group e-commerce Tata CLiQ Luxury Tata CLiQ fashion

