Tata Chemicals to host EGM meet, vote on Mistry, Wadia removal

Tata Chemicals will be holding its EGM later today. On the agenda is the removal of Cyrus Mistry which is likely to be declared reducent. Shareholders will also be voting on the resolution to remove Nusli Wadia as director of the board.
Dec 23, 2016, 09.04 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Tata Chemicals to host EGM meet, vote on Mistry, Wadia removal

Tata Chemicals will be holding its EGM later today. On the agenda is the removal of Cyrus Mistry which is likely to be declared reducent. Shareholders will also be voting on the resolution to remove Nusli Wadia as director of the board.

Tata Chemicals to host EGM meet, vote on Mistry, Wadia removal

Tata Chemicals will be holding its EGM later today. On the agenda is the removal of Cyrus Mistry which is likely to be declared reducent. Shareholders will also be voting on the resolution to remove Nusli Wadia as director of the board.

Tata Chemicals will be holding its EGM later today.  On the agenda is the removal of Cyrus Mistry which is likely to be declared reducent. Shareholders will also be voting on the resolution to remove Nusli Wadia as director of the board.

Mistry is still the chairman of Tata Chemicals. 

The board will also be appointing two new directors.

Promoters own about 32 percent of the shares of Tata Chemicals. And it will be interesting to see whos side the shareholders are on today.

Watch video for more...

