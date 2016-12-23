Dec 23, 2016, 09.04 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Tata Chemicals will be holding its EGM later today. On the agenda is the removal of Cyrus Mistry which is likely to be declared reducent. Shareholders will also be voting on the resolution to remove Nusli Wadia as director of the board.
Tata Chemicals to host EGM meet, vote on Mistry, Wadia removal
The board will also be appointing two new directors.
Promoters own about 32 percent of the shares of Tata Chemicals. And it will be interesting to see whos side the shareholders are on today.
