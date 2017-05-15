Tata Capital, SBI Card launch Tata Star Card in collaboration with Star Bazaar

Moneycontrol News

Tata Capital & SBI Card today launched a credit card in collaboration with Star Bazaar, a multi-format grocery retail chain.

Shopping with this card will give 3.5 percent value back at all Star Bazaar outlets plus the advantage of earning an additional bonus sum of up to Rs 500, through Star's loyalty programme, every month.

The Tata Star Card had been launched in two variants -- Platinum and Titanium.

Star Bazaar has a strong customer base with majority of its sales coming from its Clubcard members.

Clubcard will reward customers for shopping throughout the month. On shopping of Rs 2,000-10,000 in a month, customers will be awarded Rs 50-500 in the subsequent month.

Speaking at the launch of the card, Jamshed Daboo, Managing Director, Trent Hypermarket said,"We have revamped our loyalty program & now partnered with SBI Card & Tata Capital to make the shopping experience at Star more rewarding."