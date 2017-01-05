Tata cannot be influenced, Cyrus a lame duck: Mehli Mistry

Countering all accusations levelled against his influence over Ratan Tata, Mehli Mistry, promoter of M Pallonji and Company denied his involvement in Cyrus Mistry's removal, reports Economic Times.
Jan 05, 2017, 10.20 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata cannot be influenced, Cyrus a 'lame duck': Mehli Mistry

Countering all accusations levelled against his influence over Ratan Tata, Mehli Mistry, promoter of M Pallonji and Company denied his involvement in Cyrus Mistry's removal, reports Economic Times.

Tata cannot be influenced, Cyrus a lame duck: Mehli Mistry

Countering all accusations levelled against his influence over Ratan Tata, Mehli Mistry, promoter of M Pallonji and Company denied his involvement in Cyrus Mistry's removal, reports Economic Times.

Moneycontrol Bureau

Countering all accusations levelled against his influence over Ratan Tata, Mehli Mistry, promoter of M Pallonji and Company denied his involvement in Cyrus Mistry's removal, reports  Economic Times

Mehli went on to say that while his friendship with Ratan Tata cannot be disputed, Tata is not a person who can be influenced.  

In December last year, Cyrus Mistry-led investment firms had filed a petition at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Mehli Mistry seeking the forum's intervention to appoint an independent auditor to conduct a forensic audit of all contracts of Mehli Mistry and his firms with Tata Power.

Referring to Cyrus' email to the Tata Sons board in which he said he had been reduced to a "lame duck chairman" Mehli told ET that “Cyrus’ father (Pallonji Mistry) was known as the Phantom of Bombay House (the Tata Group headquarters), but his son will go down in history as the self-confessed ‘lame duck’ of Bombay House”.

Tags  Ratan Tata Mehli Mistry M Pallonji and Co National Company Law Tribunal NCLT Pallonji Mistry
Tata cannot be influenced, Cyrus a lame duck: Mehli Mistry

