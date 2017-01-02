Tata AutoComp completes acquisition of TitanX

Jan 02, 2017, 01.29 PM | Source: NEWS18.com

In line with its strategy of expanding its global presence in the Cooling and Emission Control segments, Tata AutoComp Systems Limited on January 2 announced completion of the acquisition of TitanX - a global engine cooling supplier.

Geographically spread across North America, South America, Europe, and China with sales of approximately USD 200 million, TitanX is an engine and powertrain cooling solutions provider as well as a principal supplier to the Commercial Vehicle industry. TitanX was previously owned by EQT Opportunity and Fouriertransform.

Sellers were advised by BDA Partners and Tata AutoComp was advised by Tata Capital Investment Banking.
About Tata AutoComp Systems Limited:

Tata AutoComp Systems Limited (Tata AutoComp), promoted by the Tata Group, provides products and services to the Indian and Global automotive OEMs as well as Tier 1 suppliers. Tata AutoComp has own capabilities in Automotive Interior & Exterior Plastics, Composites, Sheet Metal Stampings as well as Engineering and Supply Chain.

Tata AutoComp has 7 joint ventures in partnership with leading companies from the Global Auto Component Industry through which it manufactures and markets automotive components and systems like engine cooling solutions, automotive batteries, rear view mirrors, command systems, HVAC, exhaust and emission control systems, seating systems and electronic solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles as well as suspensions for heavy commercial vehicles. Tata AutoComp has 33 manufacturing facilities spread across India including two in China.

About TitanX

TitanX is a world leading supplier of powertrain cooling solutions for commercial vehicles and the company serves most of the western world’s OEMs, including Volvo, Scania, Daimler, and Iveco. TitanX has manufacturing plants in Sweden, USA, Mexico, Brazil, and China.

Tags  Tata AutoComp Systems Limited TitanX BDA Partners Daimler
