Tata Ace crosses 2-million-milestone in 12 years

The No 1 mini-truck with 65 per cent market share, the Ace from the Tata Motors stable, has crossed the 2-million-milestone since its launch 12 years ago.

The Ace platform since the launch in 2005 has so far rolled out 15 variants, based on engine type, engine power and body configurations, the company said in a statement today.

The company claimed that every third minute, an Ace targeted at the last mile connectivity/delivery, has given helped give birth to a new business, or generated employment, in the hinterland, since its launch.

Girish Wagh, head of commercial vehicles business at Tata Motors said as the country's first mini-truck, the Ace over the past 12 years has gone on to sell 20 lakh units and leads the market with a whopping 65 per cent volume share.

Tata Motors introduced the Ace in 2005 as the first mini-truck. Designed and developed for enhancing customer experience and maximising revenue of the operator, the Ace has always been an all-rounder in this segment, helping the operator elevate his business, he said.

Today, the Ace family comprises Ace, Zip, Mega and the Mint for small commercial vehicle cargo and the Magic, Mantra and the Iris for passenger movement in rural and urban areas.

Looking at the success of the Ace, the peers like Ashok Leyland's Dost and Mahindra's Jeeto have also entered the fray with success.

With a USD 42-billion in revenues, Tata Motors is the largest automobile manufacturer in the country offering a slew of models in the passenger vehicles, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence mobility solutions.

Tata Motors has operations in Britain with its marquee JLR being the cash-cow for the group, South Korea (Tata Daewoo), Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia which operats through a network of 76 subsidiaries or associate companies.