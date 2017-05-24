Taro recalls over 7.7k tubes of Fluocinonide cream from US

Domestic drug major Sun Pharma's arm Taro Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc is recalling over 7.7 thousand tubes of Fluocinonide cream, used for treatment of various skin conditions, from the American market.

Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc is recalling 7,776 tubes of Fluocinonide cream, 0.05 per cent due to cross contamination with other products, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said in its latest Enforcement Report.

Reason for recall is "cross contamination with other products: certain lots of Fluocinonide cream were found to be contaminated with a small quantity of hydrocortisone-17- valerate", it added.

Fluocinonide cream is used for treating inflammation and itching caused by psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and certain other skin conditions.

The voluntary ongoing nationwide recall is a class III recall, the report said.

As per the USFDA, a class III recall is initiated in "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".