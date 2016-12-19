Targetting Rs 100 cr turnover from digital biz: Pritish Nandy

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Pritish Nandy said it will be spending Rs 25-30 crore per season for production.

He said it will be too early to comment on revenue potential of the Amazon Prime deal.

The total debt of the company won't exceed Rs 10-15 crore, he said.



Below is the verbatim transcript of Pritish Nandy's interview to Prashant Nair and Sumaira Abidi on CNBC-TV18.



Sumaira: Can you tell us what the amount of revenue that you are targeting out of this project?



A: We are currently under conditions of non disclosure agreement (NDA) -- so till we actually make the announcement I would rather not give to many details of the project except that of course it is a full season of a new show, which if it works well will have continuing seasons and it is a new age millennial show so it a lot of fun.



Prashant: This is fiction genre.



A: Yes, it is a fiction.



Prashant: How much do you think you will have to spend to create this?



A: I think we will end up spending for a season would cost us about Rs 25-30 crore.



Prashant: And how many seasons are we talking about or this agreement is only for one season?



A: It works like this the seasons are continued depending on how the reactions from the audiences are. Usually, of course most shows have 2-4 seasons.



Sumaira: Would you have to take on any funding to see this through?



A: No, I don’t think so.



Sumaira: How exactly is this amount going to be spent?



A: We have our bankers.



Sumaira: So you will take on debt?



A: We will take some debt on and some advances.



Sumaira: So what will you take your total debt to?



A: Very little, our debts never exceeds Rs 10-15 crore.



Prashant: You said you spent Rs 25-30 crore per season, are you planning to bring on board like recognised well established actor for this?



A: I am sorry Rs 20-30 crore would be the cost of making it, now we haven’t yet casted it, the cost of casting could well be sum of that as you all know.



Prashant: So we are looking at well established actors for this?



A: We do intend to carry the feature somewhere at this time.



Prashant: These terms have been worked out broadly?



A: The terms have been worked out broadly and we are writing it.



Prashant: And how would you get paid irrespective of how the show does?



A: We will be paid irrespective of how the show does for a season and thereafter we will be paid this how well we perform actually.



Prashant: When does this go on the floor?



A: Early next year.



Sumaira: Is this one of your early forays into digital?



A: It is one of our first forays in the digital and we are delighted because this is an area where we want to pay serious attention to and this is the reason for that. The reason is that we make movies and movies are slightly eccentric in terms of production. You have a movie, you have two movies in one year and then suddenly you have a year without a movie. It is all a factor of casting, dates, where the script takes you.



Sumaira: What the opportunity from digital that you hope to target post this deal perhaps in the next 1-2 years?



A: I would think that if we do it right easily we can target a Rs 100 crore turnover from digital effortlessly.



Prashant: Let us assume that the cost of making this casting included as about say Rs 50 crore?



A: Yes.



Prashant: How does it work, you will charge a margin over it?



A: We will charge a fee on top of it plus we intend to make more than just once, so there will be lot more work coming out on the digital platform.



Prashant: So Amazon would have given you a number, Rs 80 crore I am just assuming you spend Rs 50 crore and you make Rs 30 crore is that broadly how it work?



A: I am afraid that I cannot give you those numbers at this stage.



Sumaira: When do we see you making a profit on an operational level, when does your earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stop making the loss?



A: Well, we make profit for 16-17 years non-stop and we paid dividend for 16-17 years non-stop and then we have had a bit of a choppy run up till now, but that because the nature of the business itself changed a bit.