TaMo AGM ends; Mistrys removal, Nano project discussed

The Tata Motors Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) concluded today where the shareholders voted on independent director Nusli Wadia’s fate on the board, result of which will be declared tomorrow, reports CNBC-TV18’s Farah Bookwala Vhora.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 22, 2016, 10.37 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

TaMo AGM ends; Mistry's removal, Nano project discussed

The Tata Motors Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) concluded today where the shareholders voted on independent director Nusli Wadia’s fate on the board, result of which will be declared tomorrow, reports CNBC-TV18’s Farah Bookwala Vhora.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

TaMo AGM ends; Mistrys removal, Nano project discussed

The Tata Motors Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) concluded today where the shareholders voted on independent director Nusli Wadia’s fate on the board, result of which will be declared tomorrow, reports CNBC-TV18’s Farah Bookwala Vhora.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

The Tata Motors Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) concluded today where the shareholders voted on independent director Nusli Wadia’s fate on the board, result of which will be declared tomorrow, reports CNBC-TV18’s Farah Bookwala Vhora.

Ahead of the EGM, Wadia had written to the company's shareholders hitting out at the failed Tata Nano project.

Wadia said that his removal from Tata Steel was not linked to performance as a board of directors had evaluated his performance in previous meeting, sources tell CNBC-TV18.

In the meeting today, independent director Naseer Munjee told the channel that independent directors discussed extensively over Cyrus Mistry’s removal. He also said that the main idea is to protect interest of the minority shareholders.

On the issue of Nano, Munjee said that it is to be seen whether the new technology can save the existing Nano project. Also, it has to be considered whether Nano would still be affordable after implementation of BS-VI norms.

Watch video for more..
Tags  Tata Motors EGM Nusli Wadia Nano Naseer Munjee Cyrus Mistry

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
TaMo AGM ends; Mistrys removal, Nano project discussed

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login