Talbros gets Rs 175 cr job order from German luxury car maker

Auto component maker Talbros Automotive components today said it has bagged an order worth about Rs 175 crore for supply of forgings to an undisclosed German luxury car manufacturer.

Talbros Automotive components has received an order under the forgings division, for supply of parts to a large German luxury car manufacturer, the company said in a statement.

The order is for seven years and the expected total revenue from the same is about Rs 175 crore, it added.

The supplies are expected to start from June-July 2017.

Talbros Joint Managing Director Anuj Talwar said: "It is a huge validation of our technical capabilities and opens the doors to many large customers for us."

The company said it has enough capacities to cater to this order and will not require any major investments.

Talbros Automotive components is the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group and was founded in 1956 to manufacture automotive and industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of the UK.