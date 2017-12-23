Taj Mansingh auction: Tata, ITC, Oberoi to bid for the iconic property

The iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, known as the Taj Mansingh for its location on Mansingh Road in Lutyen's, Delhi, has been put up for e-auction by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMDC).

According to The Times of India, the minimum reserve price for the Taj Mansingh has been set at Rs 32.2 crores. The tender also states that there will be a minimum revenue share arrangement of 17.25 percent of the gross revenue and a minimum guarantee fee of about Rs 3 crore per month, subject to escalation, to be paid by the successful bidder.

It also seems that NDMC wants only serious bidders to bid in the auction and has imposed strict conditions that include only allowing groups that have at least 500 rooms in 5-star properties, have a sizable net worth and operational income from hotels to take part in the auction.

The Taj Mansingh is currently run by The Indian Hotels Company, a Tata Group firm, but the property is owned by NDMC.

A source in the know of the development told The Times of India that the Taj Group feels that its spotless record of running the hotel should be considered by NMDC when deciding on the bidding so that the hotel continues running uninterrupted.

Groups that might be participating in the auction, other than the Tata Group, include the Oberoi Group, ITC Hotels and K Raheja Group, which runs big hotels in and around Mumbai like the Renaissance in Powai, J W Marriott in Juhu and Sahar, Four Points by Sheraton in Vashi; Marriott Whitefield in Bengaluru, and The Westin in Hyderabad.

The auction was earlier scheduled for September 2017 but the date has been shifted to January 30, 2018. NDMC will issue a letter of award to the successful bidder on February 14, 2018. According to the norms, the council has to revise the license fee after a period of 33 years.