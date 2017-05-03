App
May 03, 2017 09:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

T-Mobile to roll out 5G in United States by 2019

New 5G networks are expected to provide speeds at least 10 times and up to maybe 100 times faster than today's 4G networks, with the potential to connect at least 100 billion devices with download speeds that can reach 10 gigabits per second.

T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 US wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it plans to roll out fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019.

T-Mobile said it was targeting full nationwide 5G coverage by 2020.

Bigger rivals Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc are already moving closer to adopting 5G technology.

While AT&T launched its 5G customer trial in December, Verizon plans to offer 5G network to certain customers in 11 U.S. cities in the first half of 2017.

