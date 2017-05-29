App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 29, 2017 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Syndicate Bank to raise Rs 3,500 crore in FY18

Syndicate Bank's Board also approved to raise Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore and Tier II Bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore during the current financial year.

Syndicate Bank to raise Rs 3,500 crore in FY18

State-owned Syndicate Bank today said it plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore in the current fiscal through instruments such as a rights issue.

The bank had posted Rs 104 crore profit for the March quarter of 2016-17 even though its non-performing assets rose.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank...approved to raise equity capital up to Rs 3,500 crore inclusive of premium to be decided by way of Qualified Institutional Placement/Rights Issue/ Preferential Allotment/ or any other mode...at an appropriate time (during 2017-18)" it said in a regulatory filing.

Syndicate Bank's Board also approved to raise Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore and Tier II Bonds up to Rs 1,000 crore during the current financial year.

For the entire financial year 2016-17, the bank posted a profit of Rs 359 crore as against a loss of 1,643 in the previous fiscal.

Bank's share closed at Rs 75.90, down 3.62 per cent, on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.